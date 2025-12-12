DT
Home / Delhi / Protect Salman's rights in 3 days, Delhi HC tells online entities

Protect Salman’s rights in 3 days, Delhi HC tells online entities

Actor alleged social media platforms using his “image, persona” for commercial purposes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. PTI File Photo
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed social media intermediaries to act within three days on a complaint filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has sought protection of his personality rights against unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, likeness and persona.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said a detailed interim restraining order would be issued separately in respect of other entities impleaded in the suit. The court directed that Khan’s plea be treated as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and asked the platforms concerned to take the necessary steps within the prescribed three-day window.

The court further said that if any intermediary had reservations regarding any web link flagged by Khan, it must convey the same to him.

Khan approached the High Court seeking to curb unauthorised use of his identity traits on social media and e-commerce websites, asserting his right to publicity, commonly known as personality rights, which allows an individual to protect, control and commercially benefit from their name, likeness or image.

