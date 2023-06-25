Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Delhi BJP workers, under the leadership of party’s state president Virendra Sachdeva, on Saturday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters over “acute shortage” of water. They also highlighted the problem of dirty water supply.

The protesters gathered near Jhandewalan Temple and marched towards the Jal Board office. They also broke police barricades. Meanwhile, the police detained hundreds of protesters, including Virendra Sachdeva and MP Ramesh Bidhuri. They were taken to the Paharganj police station and were let off with a warning later.

Addressing the workers, Sachdeva said the Delhi Jal Board had gone completely bankrupt and the situation was that it didn’t even have money to repay the interest on the loan taken, whereas the same Jal Board was in profit till 2014-15. “The the people of Delhi are yearning for clean water. People of Dwarka are on the streets. There is no water in Sangam Vihar and people are falling ill due to dirty water in Kondli. There is no such area across even the Yamuna belt where there is no water problem,” he said.

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, said that if the Delhi Government failed to provide clean water to the people of Delhi, the demonstration would be held in every corner of Delhi.