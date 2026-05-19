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Home / Delhi / Protest at Jantar Mantar calls for CBI probe in Twisha Sharma’s death

Protest at Jantar Mantar calls for CBI probe in Twisha Sharma’s death

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Friends and relatives of Twisha Sharma stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has now spilled onto the streets of the national capital, with friends and relatives gathering at Jantar Mantar on Monday to demand a CBI investigation and a fresh postmortem at AIIMS -Delhi.

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Holding placards reading ‘Justice for Twisha’, protesters accused her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment and murder. The demonstration came nearly a week after Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

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Following her death, an FIR under provisions relating to dowry death and harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Samarth and his mother on May 15.

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At the protest site in Delhi, Twisha’s friends questioned the manner in which the case had been handled in Bhopal and alleged irregularities in the post-mortem process. They demanded that her medical records be independently examined in Delhi.

“We want justice for Twisha. The case should be transferred to the CBI. We can’t get justice in Bhopal,” said Kunal Chauhan, a friend of the deceased.

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Chauhan also alleged that Twisha had become isolated from her friends after her marriage. “We did not leave her alone; her in-laws alienated her,” he said.

Her relatives further alleged that Twisha had wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They said she remained in contact with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death. The family continues to press for a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation so far.

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