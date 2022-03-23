Protest by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha brings Gurugram-Delhi expressway to a standstill

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 23

Heavy traffic congestion was reported from Gurugram-Delhi expressway after members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha started marching towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway-48 in support of the demand for an Ahir regiment.

The morcha members have been protesting for over a month now and got support from all the Ahir leaders across party lines including BJP MP and central minister Rao Inderjeet Singh and former Congress MLA and minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

Tribune photo: S Chandan

Accusing the central government of not fulfilling the promise made over five years ago, the protestors got Kherki Daula toll plaza to go free from 7 am on Wednesday.

The traffic police are issuing constant traffic advisories and diverting the traffic. However, the march has resulted in a massive traffic congestion spilling up to Sohna road.

Owing to the congestion, the Ola and Uber cab drivers are reportedly not taking bookings and cancelling, leading to a major chaos.