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Home / Delhi / Protest outside Parliament Street police station over sexual harassment of journalists

Protest outside Parliament Street police station over sexual harassment of journalists

Another detained protester said the CCTV footage should be properly examined and alleged that a similar complaint had also been made in July against the concerned police officer

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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A demonstrator is being detained by police officers during a protest against the alleged assault of female protesters and journalists by Delhi Police in New Delhi on Sunday. Reuters
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Protesters gathered outside the Parliament Street police station on Monday demanding registration of an FIR and a probe into allegations of sexual harassment of three women journalists by police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

Several protesters were detained as they held a demonstration outside the police station, demanding that CCTV footage of the alleged incident be examined and action be taken on the complaints.

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A protester said they had approached the police station on the day of the alleged incident seeking CCTV footage but were asked to return after 24 hours.

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Related news: Harassed by cops at Jantar Mantar, allege 3 journalists

"We went back and again asked for the CCTV footage, but they did not provide it. They did not register an FIR or give us any update on the case. Instead, we were detained," the protester told PTI Videos.

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Another detained protester said the CCTV footage should be properly examined and alleged that a similar complaint had also been made in July against the concerned police officer, who is accused of harassment.

"That is our demand because a case had also come up against the concerned police officer in July," she alleged.

She further claimed that this was the second complaint, but no investigation had been conducted into the first complaint and the present case was also not being taken seriously.

The protest followed allegations by three women journalists of sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

The New Delhi district police transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry", a police officer had earlier said.

One of the women journalists had said that an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) sexually assaulted her when she questioned the absence of women police personnel at the protest site.

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