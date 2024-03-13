Protest over cop’s suspension

PTI

New Delhi: Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters over the suspension of a sub-inspector who had kicked a group of people offering namaz on the road in the Inderlok area of north Delhi. The protesters chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ during the protest. In a viral video, SI Manoj Kumar Tomar was seen shoving and kicking a group of people offering namaz on the road last week. tns

MCD seals eight properties

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday sealed eight properties in the Shahdara south zone in an action against property tax defaulters. The owners of the sealed properties were evading a total tax of Rs 1.36 crore, the civic body said. The corporation’s Assessment and Collection department sealed four properties each in Gandhi Nagar and Lalita Park. “The MCD will take strict action against defaulters of property tax in various wards. To avoid such action, property taxpayers are advised to pay their outstanding property tax by March 31, 2024, the civic body said in a statement. pti

Man stabbed to death in market

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bakra Mandi area of East Delhi on Tuesday. The accused, Shishpal (23), was apprehended from the spot with the weapon he used to commit the crime, the police said. “We received information on Tuesday morning about a stabbing incident in Bakra Mandi in the Ghazipur area. The victim, Dharmendra, was rushed to a hospital where he collapsed and died,” a senior police officer said. An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.