'Protesting is our democratic right': Saurabh Bharadwaj among other AAP leaders detained by Delhi Police ahead of CEC protest

Several AAP leaders and workers, including party’s Delhi chief were detained by Delhi Police while they were going to participate in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Speaking to media before joining the protest, Bharadwaj said, “A large number of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voices against the Election Commission.”

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“Protesting is our democratic right. But the police are telling us that permission for the demonstration has not been granted. Even though six days ago, AAP had officially applied for permission here for a peaceful demonstration,” he added.

In anticipation of the protest, Delhi Police and RAF personnel along with Riot Control Vehicles were deployed at Jantar Mantar.

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Also, the entry and exit gates of the nearby Metro stations of Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House and Lok Kalyan Marg have been closed till further notice.