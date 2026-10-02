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Home / Delhi / 'Protesting is our democratic right': Saurabh Bharadwaj among other AAP leaders detained by Delhi Police ahead of CEC protest

'Protesting is our democratic right': Saurabh Bharadwaj among other AAP leaders detained by Delhi Police ahead of CEC protest

In anticipation of the protest, Delhi Police and RAF personnel along with Riot Control Vehicles were deployed at Jantar Mantar

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Police officers detain protesters during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, on Friday. Reuters
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Several AAP leaders and workers, including party’s Delhi chief were detained by Delhi Police while they were going to participate in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Speaking to media before joining the protest, Bharadwaj said, “A large number of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voices against the Election Commission.”

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Also read: Jantar Mantar protest: Student groups target CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid electoral roll row

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“Protesting is our democratic right. But the police are telling us that permission for the demonstration has not been granted. Even though six days ago, AAP had officially applied for permission here for a peaceful demonstration,” he added.

In anticipation of the protest, Delhi Police and RAF personnel along with Riot Control Vehicles were deployed at Jantar Mantar.

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Also, the entry and exit gates of the nearby Metro stations of Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House and Lok Kalyan Marg have been closed till further notice.

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