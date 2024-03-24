Protests continue for second day over arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and members of the INDIA bloc protested for the second day on Saturday at Shaheedi Park in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The protesters criticised the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for “misusing” Central agencies to silence the Opposition. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained protesters and maintained a strict vigil. Police personnel, along with Rapid Action Force, has been deployed at ITO and near AAP party headquarters at DDU Marg.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi posted a photo, claiming they were stopped from going to the party headquarters.

“Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Adil Khan and I were heading peacefully to my residence. After seeing us in the car, the Delhi Police stopped our car,” she wrote in a post while sharing a video.

“What kind of a dictatorship is this? Now Opposition leaders won’t be allowed in their party office?” she questioned.

She also posted a photo, claiming that the party office of AAP had been sealed. . She said, “The Aam Aadmi Party office has been sealed from all sides. How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha elections?” She asserted that this was not the ‘level-playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, slogans were raised in support of Kejriwal at Shaheedi Park. One of the slogans read, “Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain”. Tyranny won’t last, protesters asserted in another slogan.

‘Party office sealed’

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #INDIA bloc #Narendra Modi