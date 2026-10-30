Protests must be peaceful: Naidu

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said citizens had the right to protest but stressed that demonstrations must remain peaceful and adhere to the Constitution. He criticised attempts to disrupt public life in the name of democracy, urging people to exercise patience and seek political change through democratic processes.

Addressing a session on “Duties of a Citizen for a Viksit Bharat”, hosted by Anil Rajput, chairman of Bharat ki Soch, at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, Naidu said creating disorder and unrest in the name of freedom amounted to an abuse of fundamental rights.

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“Does it mean to say that people do not have a right to protest? They definitely have a right to protest. Protest must be peaceful and follow the Constitution,” he said. His remarks come amid protests by Opposition parties in the Capital over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and electoral issues.

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Naidu said those seeking political change should participate in public life, engage with people and wait for their opportunity through elections rather than create disturbances. “If you want to change the regime, work hard, and then participate in public life, and wait for your opportunity,” he said. He urged citizens to educate others, engage with communities and contribute constructively to society. Emphasising the link between rights and responsibilities, Naidu said nation-building could not be left to the government alone. Fundamental rights and duties were interdependent, and citizens must fulfil their responsibilities while exercising their rights. “Nowadays everybody talks about rights, but they don’t worry much about duties,” he said.

Naidu urged voters to elect representatives on the basis of character, calibre, capacity and conduct rather than caste, community, criminality and cash. He also called on MPs and MLAs to participate effectively in debates and discussions.

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“Parliamentarians and assembly, they must discuss, debate and decide. Three Ds. Discuss, debate and decide,” he said. The former Vice-President stressed the need to restore ethical values in public life and strengthen the country’s family and education systems. He called for moral education to be included in the school curriculum from Class VIII onwards, saying education should promote integrity, compassion, discipline and responsibility alongside academic knowledge and skills.

He also advocated teaching children the Ramayana and the Mahabharata for their ethical lessons rather than viewing them through a narrow religious lens.

Naidu urged young people to pursue higher education, develop modern skills and participate actively in public life. Recalling his journey from a rural village to the country’s second-highest constitutional office, he said hard work, discipline and a commitment to public service had shaped his career. “Aim high, dream high, work hard,” he said, urging the younger generation to contribute to nation-building.

Calling peace essential for progress, Naidu said citizens must respect the rule of law, public property and democratic institutions.