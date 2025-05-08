DT
PT
Proud of Indian Army, brave soldiers: Kejriwal

Proud of Indian Army, brave soldiers: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 08, 2025 IST
Arvind Kejriwal. File
The AAP on Wednesday extended strong support and heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Senior AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Atishi, praised the bravery and precision of the Indian Armed Forces.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal took to X, saying, “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. The courage of our forces is the foundation of every Indian’s faith. In this fight against terrorism, all 140 crore Indians stand united with our armed forces.”

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “The strike is not just a response to a terrorist attack. It is a defense of every Indian’s dignity. We salute our brave soldiers,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh described Pakistan as “the world’s largest terrorist state” and commended the Indian Army for entering enemy territory to destroy terror bases. He called on the global community, including the United States, United Kingdom, and United Nations, to stand by India in its efforts to eliminate terrorism.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the Government of India to dismantle terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and reclaim the region. “PoK has always been an integral part of India. It’s time to act,” he said.

Congratulating the armed forces, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi said “the entire nation stands united with the Indian Army.”

