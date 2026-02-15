Pt Deendayal training mega campaign from March 7

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its nationwide ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega Campaign 2026’ from March 7 under the theme “Capable Workers, Empowered Organisation”. The campaign will include extensive cadre training programmes across Delhi between March 7 and April 14.

Advertisement

The announcement was made at a coordination meeting of the Delhi BJP chaired by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Addressing the gathering, BJP national co-organisation general secretary Shiv Prakash said the campaign aims to strengthen the party’s organisational base by equipping workers with ideological clarity and operational skills.

Advertisement

Prakash briefed 132 selected workers on the importance of structured training and the organisation’s expectations from its cadre. He emphasised that skilled and informed workers form the backbone of a strong political organisation.

Advertisement

The BJP has identified 14 subjects for the programme and appointed subject heads for each. These leaders will attend the North-West States Subject Heads’ Training Camp in Chandigarh on February 16. Sachdeva said that, as per the central plan, training camps will be organised in all 256 organisational mandals of Delhi between March 7 and April 14.