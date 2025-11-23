Public holiday on Nov 25 to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced the city would observe a public holiday on November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The government said the decision aims to allow citizens to pay tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru, remembered for his unparalleled sacrifice and commitment to the protection of humanity.

Making the announcement on X, the Chief Minister wrote: “The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

