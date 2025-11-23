DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Public holiday on Nov 25 to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv

Public holiday on Nov 25 to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as envisioned by artist RM Singh. FILE
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced the city would observe a public holiday on November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The government said the decision aims to allow citizens to pay tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru, remembered for his unparalleled sacrifice and commitment to the protection of humanity.

Advertisement

Making the announcement on X, the Chief Minister wrote: “The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts