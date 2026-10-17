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Home / Delhi / ‘Public posturing’: Students’ union as JNU VC urges them to end hunger strike

‘Public posturing’: Students’ union as JNU VC urges them to end hunger strike

Asks varsity administration to engage in proper negotiations with protesters

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The JNUSU alleged that the administration had repeatedly resorted to sporadic communication and brief visits instead of engaging seriously with the protesters.
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A fresh confrontation erupted between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and protesting students on Friday after Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appealed to the hunger strikers to end their fast, citing concerns over their health. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), however, dismissed the appeal as “public posturing”, accusing the administration of avoiding meaningful negotiations while attempting to project a sympathetic image.

In a public appeal, the VC said she was closely monitoring the health of the protesting students and had been receiving daily updates from the university’s medical team. “The doctors have formally advised you to end this hunger strike,” she said in the appeal.

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Reiterating the administration’s willingness to address the students’ grievances, Pandit said, “The administration remains open to dialogue to address your concerns with empathy. We have already held a few meetings and taken up your concerns.”

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However, the JNUSU hit back, alleging that the VC had visited the protest site earlier in the day only to dismiss the students demands as illegitimate. The union claimed that the administration had indicated its willingness to hold another round of negotiations at 11 am on Friday but had made no concrete attempt to finalise the meeting.

Questioning the sincerity of the appeal, the union said, “We would like to reaffirm that, Madam VC, if you are really concerned about our health, then stop creating a charade for the media. Instead, accept our demands by showing the decency to engage in proper negotiations.”

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The JNUSU further alleged that the administration had repeatedly resorted to sporadic communication and brief visits instead of engaging seriously with the protesters. It accused the VC of attempting to create a humane public image while disregarding students’ concerns on campus.

The hunger strike is part of an ongoing agitation over several demands, including revocation of rustication orders against student representatives, withdrawal of the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual, restoration of the JNU Entrance Examination and the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, and the improvement of campus infrastructure.

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