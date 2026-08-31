Public toilets in Delhi need ‘significant improvement’, admits NDMC chairman

Public toilets in parts of the New Delhi area need significant improvement, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is working to put a system in place to address the problem, its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has acknowledged.

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In a post on X, Dwivedi said the condition of several public and community toilets under the civic body’s jurisdiction was “not satisfactory” and acknowledged that fixing the problem would take time.

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“The situation of many public and community toilets in the NDMC area is not satisfactory. It needs lots of improvements…will take time to deal with this, but it will be done. Have already started working on this to put a system in place,” he wrote.

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The public acknowledgement comes days after Dwivedi apologised over waterlogging reported at several locations in the New Delhi area, putting the spotlight on the functioning of civic services in the Capital’s administrative heart.

Taken together, the posts present an unusual picture of a senior civic official publicly acknowledging shortcomings in services under his administration while also assuring residents that corrective measures are being initiated.

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Rather than attributing the problems solely to operational difficulties, Dwivedi has repeatedly accepted responsibility for shortcomings and indicated that remedial work is underway. His latest post, however, also makes it clear that improving civic infrastructure is likely to be a process rather than an immediate fix.

The issue of public toilets is particularly significant in an area that receives a large daily footfall, including residents, office-goers, visitors and tourists. The condition and maintenance of such facilities can directly affect the experience of people using public spaces in central Delhi.

NDMC clarifies jurisdiction on AIIMS encroachment

In another post on X the same day, Dwivedi responded to a user who had sought an encroachment drive outside Gate No. 6 of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Ring Road.

Dwivedi said he had checked the matter with the concerned team and found that the location did not fall within the NDMC’s jurisdiction.

“I have checked the status of the encroachment near AIIMS Gate No. 6, Ring Road, with the concerned team. It has been informed that this particular area falls outside the NDMC jurisdiction and under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),” he wrote.

He said the concerned team had informed him that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had issued vending licences to vendors operating at the location.