Public transport buses involved in 150 Delhi accidents, 40 fatal in 2024-25

Public transport buses on Delhi’s roads were involved in nearly 150 accidents during 2024–25, including about 40 fatal crashes, according to Delhi Government data, raising fresh concerns over road safety in the national capital.

Data compiled by the government shows that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were involved in 97 road accidents during the period. Of these, 21 were fatal, resulting in the loss of lives as well as injuries to passengers and pedestrians.

Officials attributed the accidents to a combination of factors, including traffic-rule violations, the absence of dedicated bus lanes, inadequate driver training, over-speeding and mechanical failures.

The data further shows that 15 of the DTC bus accidents were classified as major, while the majority — 61 cases — were categorised as minor.

All the buses involved in these incidents were 12-metre-long standard low-floor buses operated by the DTC. Officials said the large size of these buses makes them more vulnerable to accidents in congested areas, particularly amid heavy traffic and poor lane discipline on city roads.

Cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) were involved in 50 accidents during the same period. Of these, 40 per cent were fatal, accounting for 20 deadly crashes. The remaining incidents included 12 major and 18 minor accidents, the data showed.