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Home / Delhi / Pubs, bars in Gurugram told to shut on time or face action

Pubs, bars in Gurugram told to shut on time or face action

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:06 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj.
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Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure that pubs, bars and restaurants across the city strictly follow the operating timings authorised by the Excise Department.

The Commissioner warned that any violation of the prescribed timings would not be tolerated and that establishments found operating beyond the authorised hours would face prompt action.

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The directions were issued through a video conference and written orders. All pubs, bars and restaurants have been asked to prominently display their authorised operating timings at their entrances and ensure that they close within the prescribed time.

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The DCPs, ACPs and SHOs have been directed to conduct random checks at pubs, bars and restaurants in their respective jurisdictions to verify compliance. Senior officers have been made personally responsible for ensuring enforcement in their areas.

The Commissioner also made it clear that any establishment found violating the timings would face action. Any laxity by officers in enforcing the directions would be viewed seriously and could invite legal and departmental action.

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“Strict compliance with the authorised operating timings prescribed by the Excise Department for pubs, bars and restaurants shall be ensured. No establishment shall be allowed to operate beyond the prescribed time,” Kabiraj said.

He added that officers would verify compliance through random visits and that violations would be dealt with promptly.

The Gurugram police also appealed to pub, bar and restaurant operators to follow the authorised timings and display them clearly at their entrances. The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the city’s nightlife hubs.

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