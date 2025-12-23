DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / PUC norm to stay even after GRAP-IV ends: Delhi minister

PUC norm to stay even after GRAP-IV ends: Delhi minister

Gov to allocate 100 crore for water bodies

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, India, Updated At : 03:16 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock.
Advertisement

The Delhi government will continue its ‘No PUC, No fuel’ policy for vehicles even after the GRAP-IV restrictions end, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The government will also allocate Rs 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies across the city, he said.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said strict enforcement of anti-air pollution measures will continue even after the relaxation of GRAP-IV, and no vehicle without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be allowed to operate in the city.

Advertisement

He said inspections revealed that several PUC centres were non-functional, and 12 centres were found to have defective equipment.

These centres have been suspended and issued notices. “If anyone is found violating norms, strict action will be taken,” Sirsa said.

Advertisement

The minister said that Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies that need to be rejuvenated, and the government has proposed allocating Rs 100 crore for the purpose.

He said four new vehicle emission testing centres have been green-lit.

Permission has also been granted to open additional commercial vehicle testing facilities, Sirsa added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts