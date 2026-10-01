Punjab VHP leader murder case: Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Harvinder Kumar

A Delhi court on Thursday granted two-day transit remand of Harvinder Kumar, alias Sonu Barnala, to the Chandigarh unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kumar, an accused in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, was produced before the court after being deported from the UAE.

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Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma granted the transit remand to enable the agency to produce Kumar before the NIA court in Chandigarh.

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Indian security agencies secured the deportation of Barnala, who is allegedly linked to the murder of Prabhakar in Nangal, Punjab.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said the VHP leader was killed by operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in an attempt to create communal unrest, allegedly at the behest of its Pakistan-based chief Wadhawa Singh, alias Babbar.

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UAE-based Barnala was a fugitive against whom a Red Corner Notice had been issued. Following a request from Indian agencies, UAE authorities handed him over to India.

The NIA has alleged that Barnala served as a key logistics provider and financier for BKI operatives based abroad.

Investigators allege that he recruited and handled operatives, arranged weapons and facilitated their delivery to the shooters involved in Prabhakar’s killing. He also allegedly received and transferred terror funds on the directions of Germany-based BKI operatives Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu.