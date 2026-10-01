DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Punjab VHP leader murder case: Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Harvinder Kumar

Punjab VHP leader murder case: Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Harvinder Kumar

Investigators allege that Harvinder recruited and handled operatives, arranged weapons and facilitated their delivery to the shooters involved in Prabhakar’s killing

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harvinder Kumar, an accused in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar, was produced before the court after being deported from the UAE. Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Thursday granted two-day transit remand of Harvinder Kumar, alias Sonu Barnala, to the Chandigarh unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kumar, an accused in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, was produced before the court after being deported from the UAE.

Advertisement

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma granted the transit remand to enable the agency to produce Kumar before the NIA court in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Indian security agencies secured the deportation of Barnala, who is allegedly linked to the murder of Prabhakar in Nangal, Punjab.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said the VHP leader was killed by operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in an attempt to create communal unrest, allegedly at the behest of its Pakistan-based chief Wadhawa Singh, alias Babbar.

Advertisement

UAE-based Barnala was a fugitive against whom a Red Corner Notice had been issued. Following a request from Indian agencies, UAE authorities handed him over to India.

The NIA has alleged that Barnala served as a key logistics provider and financier for BKI operatives based abroad.

Investigators allege that he recruited and handled operatives, arranged weapons and facilitated their delivery to the shooters involved in Prabhakar’s killing. He also allegedly received and transferred terror funds on the directions of Germany-based BKI operatives Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts