Pupil 'assaults' minor on school bus, apprehended

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been apprehended, a senior police officer said. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Rohini DCP seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault.

According to the police, it got information on Wednesday regarding the incident. “The father of the victim, in his written complaint, alleged that his daughter had been molested on the school bus by a boy,” the senior officer said. “A case under Sections 354 and 228A of the IPC and 10/21 of the POCSO Act has been registered at Begumpur,” the officer said.

The mother of the girl stated that on August 23 when the school bus dropped her, she found that the girl’s bag was wet due to urine. Upon being enquired, the girl reportedly narrated her ordeal, the letter to the DCP read.

In its notice dated September 1, the DCW sought a copy of the FIR, along with reasons for the delay in registering the FIR, if any. In its notice, the commission also asked if any FIR was registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and other school authorities under the POCSO Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and revealing the identity of the child.