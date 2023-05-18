Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Two persons were arrested in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area on Wednesday for stabbing a 26-year-old man to death for trying to snatch their money, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar.

A PCR call was received at 2:16 pm on Wednesday regarding a stabbing incident near a ‘Samuday Bhawan’ in Jyoti Nagar. DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Manish (24) and Prashant (23), residents of Harsh Vihar, were arrested for stabbing Rahul to death. The knife used in the crime was also recovered, the police said.

According to the police, Rahul was trying to snatch money from Manish and Prashant. After a brawl, Manish took out a knife from his scooter and stabbed Rahul multiple times, they added.