‘Pursue defamation cases against individuals’: CJP’s Saurav Das on criticism over abusive slogans

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday defended the right to protest while distancing the party from abusive slogans allegedly raised by some demonstrators, saying those offended should pursue defamation proceedings against the individuals concerned instead of seeking criminal prosecution.

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“If any language used was derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil and criminal defamation proceedings against the individual concerned," Das said, arguing that objectionable language alone should not invite criminal action.

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Calling the use of the criminal justice system against protesters “highly condemnable”, Das warned that prosecuting people over offensive remarks would create a “chilling effect” on free expression. “I don't think this is acceptable to anybody, especially the younger generation,” he said.

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He also appealed to young protesters to exercise restraint in their choice of words, while urging police not to misuse their powers for political ends.

The remarks came as Das welcomed the Delhi government's decision not to pursue further action in FIRs against CJP protesters, but objected to the wording of the notification. “Instead, it should have stated that the FIRs will be withdrawn,” he said.

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Das further accused the government of misrepresenting the Supreme Court's position, saying it continued to have the power to withdraw the FIRs and should not use the court's order “as a weapon against protesters”.

Referring to the July 25 Jantar Mantar agreement, he urged the government to honour the commitments made to protesters, warning that failure to do so would force the country's youth “to return to the streets”.

His remarks came after the Delhi government ordered that no adverse legal action would be taken against those who participated in the recent protests over alleged NEET (UG) examination irregularities. The order, however, said those with a criminal background would continue to face legal action, while arrests and detentions already made would be reviewed and the release process expedited.