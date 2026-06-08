Pushback issue likely to dominate BSF-BGB Director General-level talks commencing today

The issue of taking back Bangladeshi citizens illegally staying in India is likely to dominate the BSF-Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Director General-level talks, which commence today in New Delhi.

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The 57th round of talks, which are held on a six monthly basis simultaneously in both the countries, is likely to be a heated one as Bangladesh has alleged that India is forcibly pushing its citizens into Bangladeshi territory, claiming them to be illegal immigrants.

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The talks, commencing today, will continue till June 11.

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"The situation on the frontier, bilateral cooperation and particularly the issue of illegal push-ins will be placed with importance (by BGB),” Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed had told reporters earlier this week.

The talks are taking place for the first time since a BNP-led government assumed power in Bangladesh and the BJP won the Assembly elections in West Bengal, which neighbours the country.

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Meanwhile, India on its part has maintained that “only illegal intruders” are being pushed into Bangladesh following due procedures.

New Delhi says its policy is that "all illegal foreign nationals staying in India must be repatriated as per our laws, procedure and established bilateral arrangements".

Last month, responding to a remark by a Bangladeshi Minister on the issue of "push-ins", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We expect Bangladesh to expedite nationality verification so that repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner."