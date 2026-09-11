Putin says BRICS replacing ‘old leaders’ as engines of global growth

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the traditional economic powers that drove global growth in the second half of the 20th century were being replaced by new engines of growth, pointing to the rising economic weight of BRICS countries and their growing contribution to the global economy.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin said BRICS countries had accounted for more than 40 per cent of global GDP over the past five years, compared with 29 per cent for the G7.

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He said more than half of global economic growth during the period had come from BRICS countries, while the G7 had contributed only 18 per cent.

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“The so-called old leaders, which used to be the vanguard of economic growth in the second half of the 20th century, are being replaced by new engines of growth,” Putin said.

He said that by “old”, he did not mean these economies had lost their strengths, pointing out that they still possessed well-developed infrastructure, technological and scientific advantages, and strong research institutions.

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“But this is the nature of things. It is in the nature of humanity and the economy that changes cannot be stopped,” he said.

Putin attributed BRICS’ economic momentum to the grouping’s large population and “dynamic, vibrant domestic markets”. He said rapid urbanisation and the emergence of national companies as global players were further strengthening the bloc.

Citing examples from member countries, he referred to Indian company Mahindra, Chinese technology companies, Brazil’s Embraer, UAE logistics company DP World, and Russia’s Rosatom as examples of BRICS businesses competing globally.

Putin also hit out at what he described as “ugly forms” of economic competition, accusing Western countries of using sanctions and other restrictions to protect their competitive positions.

He said more than 30,000 sanctions had been imposed on Russia, claiming this was twice the number of sanctions imposed on all other countries combined.

Despite the restrictions, Putin said Russia had strengthened its economic resilience, expanded ties with “reliable, predictable partners”, and transformed the geography and scope of its foreign trade.

He said Russia’s GDP had grown 10.3 per cent in 2023-24 and unemployment had fallen to a record low of 2.3 per cent.

Putin said Moscow was not seeking to isolate itself and remained open to cooperation with countries across the world. He said Russia was ready to work with BRICS partners on energy and food security, logistics, infrastructure, finance, and technological cooperation.

He proposed setting up a new investment platform under the BRICS New Development Bank to attract private-sector funding for projects in member countries.

“BRICS is building a resilient and viable platform for global growth,” Putin said, adding that its approach was based on national interests, equal cooperation, and solutions not imposed from outside.