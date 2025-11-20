Putting students in gas chamber: SC on sports contests in Nov-Dec

Amid ongoing air pollution crisis, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to issue directions against holding outdoor sports activities in schools in Delhi-NCR till further orders.

Advertisement

“We request the CAQM to take this into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sports competition to safer months,” a Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said.

Advertisement

The order came after amicus curiae and senior counsel Aparajita Singh said schools were holding sports competitions in November-December despite worsening air pollution levels. It’s like putting schoolchildren in a gas chamber, she said, adding “Children are most vulnerable.”

Advertisement

The Bench asked the commission to examine if open air sports competitions for schoolchildren in Delhi-NCR could be postponed to “safer months” in view of the hazardous pollution levels. Singh also raised the issue of lack of adequate manpower in state pollution control boards.

The Bench ordered that the main air pollution matter will now be listed on a monthly basis to ensure consistent monitoring of implementation. It allowed the CAQM and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to impose tougher curbs under the GRAP as the situation demanded.

Advertisement

It said Punjab and Haryana governments must strictly follow CAQM directives. “If the commission’s suggestions are implemented, stubble burning can be adequately tackled,” it said, directing the two states to hold a joint meeting to ensure compliance.