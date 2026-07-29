PWD engineer, two others nabbed in Rs 21L bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Public Works Department (PWD), New Delhi, along with a representative of a private construction firm and one of the firm’s employees, in connection with an alleged bribery case involving illegal gratification for extending official favours.

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According to the CBI, the case was registered against the three accused on July 27. The agency alleged that the Assistant Engineer abused his official position by extending undue official favours to a government contractor representing Kaura Construction Company, Rohini, in relation to various construction works entrusted by the PWD.

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The investigating agency alleged that, in return for these official favours, the engineer regularly accepted illegal gratification and other undue advantages from the contractor’s representative. The bribe was allegedly routed through different means, including via an employee of the construction firm.

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The CBI said, in furtherance of the alleged criminal conspiracy, the representative of the construction company instructed one of his employees on July 27 to deliver Rs 21 lakh to the Assistant Engineer at his residence in Pitampura, New Delhi.

Following a raid at the engineer’s residence, the CBI recovered the Rs 21 lakh in cash allegedly delivered by the employee. During the search, the agency also seized Rs 15.50 lakh in cash, along with various incriminating documents, from the residence of the accused engineer.

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Searches conducted at the residence of the representative of Kaura Construction Company also led to the recovery of Rs 46.75 lakh in cash and incriminating documents, the CBI said. Further investigation is underway.