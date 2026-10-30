PWD floats Rs 3.5-cr tender for 420-km road safety audit

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a Rs 3.5-crore tender to conduct a traffic study and road safety audit covering about 420 km of roads in south Delhi.

The first phase will involve preparing a traffic simulation model and auditing around 270 road stretches. The exercise is scheduled to be completed within 731 days.

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The move follows a Delhi Government plan drawn up in September 2026 to assess traffic conditions and identify measures to reduce congestion and road accidents in south Delhi. The tender takes the plan towards implementation.

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The study will examine traffic movement across the road network rather than focus solely on individual accident-prone spots. The simulation model will assess vehicle movement under different conditions to identify areas vulnerable to congestion and accidents.

The safety audit will identify road deficiencies and sections requiring improvement. The exercise aims to flag potential hazards in advance so that corrective measures can be taken before accidents occur.

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Key routes to be covered include the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Sri Aurobindo Marg. The findings will help the department recommend changes in traffic management and low-cost engineering measures. Depending on the assessment, options such as flyovers, underpasses and elevated corridors may also be examined.

The study is expected to help the government prioritise road improvement projects and allocate funds according to identified safety and traffic needs. A common assessment of the road network will also help the department address problems through coordinated planning rather than treating each stretch separately. The 731-day timeline means the exercise could take nearly two years to complete.