PWD inspects Delhi waterlogging hotspots after recent downpour

Delhi’s waterlogging problem has entered a fresh phase of ground-level scrutiny, with senior Public Works Department (PWD) officers inspecting locations identified as vulnerable during recent spells of rain.

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The exercise comes after the Delhi Traffic Police identified 113 waterlogging locations during rainfall up to August 20 and another 26 locations during the August 24 rainfall. With the possibility of further heavy rain, the PWD inspected these spots to assess existing conditions and determine what additional action could be taken during the remaining monsoon.

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The Principal Secretary (PWD), Special Secretary (PWD), Engineer-in-Chief, Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers visited locations under their respective jurisdictions. Areas inspected included Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, Mahipalpur Bypass Road, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Model Town and Lala Jagat Narain Marg.

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The inspections focused on why water was accumulating at each location. Officials examined drainage systems, outfall conditions, siltation and blockages, pumping arrangements and encroachments, along with other site-specific factors. They also considered measures that could provide immediate relief as well as longer-term solutions for recurring trouble spots.

PWD Minister Parvesh Singh said, “For us, every waterlogged road means inconvenience for a family, a worker, a student or someone trying to reach home. That is why we are taking the issue directly to the ground. Our senior officers have inspected every identified location, understood the reasons behind the waterlogging and assessed immediate corrective measures wherever possible.”

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He added, “We will not wait for the next spell of rain to expose the same problem again. Every recurring waterlogging point needs a clear assessment and a practical solution. Accountability, quick response and continuous monitoring will remain our priority.”

Officers have been directed to maintain close monitoring through the remaining monsoon and follow up on identified issues in a time-bound manner. The PWD will also compile location-wise observations and recommendations covering immediate interventions and long-term corrective measures.