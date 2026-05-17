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Home / Delhi / PWD Minister lays foundation stone for Rs 55-crore drain project

PWD Minister lays foundation stone for Rs 55-crore drain project

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:40 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Apr 25 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh at a press conference at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)
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PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a precast RCC drain project on the Narela–Bawana road stretch, from the Narela railway crossing to the DJB outfall.

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The project will cover 9.5 km, including 5 km on one side and 4.5 km on the other, at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. It is being developed under Delhi’s drainage master plan to provide a long-term solution to waterlogging in the area.

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“With precast technology, we can build faster and better with less disruption. Our focus is on durable solutions and visible improvement on the ground,” said Sahib Singh.

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The drain will be built using precast technology, in which components are manufactured in a controlled environment and assembled on site. The method ensures faster execution and improves quality, strength and uniformity.

Unlike conventional construction, where drains are cast on site, precast construction reduces dust, debris and material spill on roads, causing less inconvenience to the public and allowing smoother traffic movement. It also enables better monitoring and standardisation during construction.

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As the project will have minimal on-site pollution impact, work will continue during the GRAP period, helping ensure timely completion. The technology is also expected to reduce construction time and optimise costs while maintaining higher standards.

The project forms part of a long-term plan to strengthen Delhi’s drainage infrastructure. Once completed, it will improve water flow along the stretch and significantly reduce waterlogging, especially during the monsoon season.

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