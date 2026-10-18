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Home / Delhi / PWD Minister orders road re-carpeting, flyover lighting overhaul

PWD Minister orders road re-carpeting, flyover lighting overhaul

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma
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Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday directed the re-carpeting of Rohtak Road, the installation of new lights beneath the Rani Jhansi Flyover and the desilting of drains in Zakhira during an inspection of Central and West Delhi under the ‘Government on Wheels’ initiative.

Officials from six departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), accompanied the minister.

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The inspection began at Panchkuiyan Road and covered Rani Jhansi Road, Idgah Road, the Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rohtak Road, New Rohtak Road, Zakhira, Karampura Flyover, Patel Road and Shadipur before concluding at Shankar Road. Shopkeepers, commuters and residents also raised local civic issues with the minister.

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Rohtak Road, which has been damaged by utility work carried out by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and BSES, will be re-carpeted after the DJB, BSES and DTL complete their pending work. The agencies were directed to coordinate their activities to prevent repeated digging. The PWD was also asked to repair damaged stretches of road and broken footpaths on Rani Jhansi Road and Idgah Road within 15 days.

The PWD and MCD have been directed to install new lights, undertake a cleanliness drive and remove encroachments beneath the Rani Jhansi Flyover within a week. On New Rohtak Road and in Zakhira, the PWD will desilt drains and clear choked outlets to address waterlogging.

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Further directions included repairing potholes, restoring road markings and signage, and removing construction debris near metro structures around Karampura Flyover, Patel Road and Shadipur. The MCD was asked to clear roadside debris and improve sanitation on Shankar Road.

Speaking during the inspection, Singh said: “Delhi’s people don’t need speeches about development. They need a road without potholes, a drain that doesn’t overflow and a footpath they can walk on safely. Today, six departments saw the same problem at the same time, so the solution was decided right there on the street. I’ve asked my officials to come back to these same spots and show me the work done. Accountability isn’t a word for us, it’s a deadline.”

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