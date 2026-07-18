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The inspection was carried out at Dera Mandi Road near Mandi village in Chhatarpur after rainwater accumulated on the road. The minister reviewed the condition of the road, the drainage network and the sewer system along with senior officials from the departments concerned.

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The affected stretch falls under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's jurisdiction. While work on a permanent solution is being planned, PTO pumps have been deployed to continuously remove the accumulated water and provide immediate relief.

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During the inspection, officials told the minister that the location is a natural low-lying point where rainwater collects during heavy showers. They said the area earlier had a natural outlet through which rainwater flowed towards Haryana. With that outlet no longer available, rainwater now remains trapped, leading to repeated waterlogging whenever there is heavy rainfall.

Following the review, it was decided that the PWD will construct a new precast RCC drain from Dera Mandi Road to Dera Bhati Road, with a further connection to Bandh Road. From there, the water will be pumped into the SSN Marg drain within Delhi. The government said the proposed project is intended to provide a permanent drainage solution and improve stormwater management in the area.

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Explaining the reason behind the recurring problem, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, "Mandi Gaon and Dera Gaon lie along the Delhi Haryana border. Years ago, before large-scale urban development and before Gurugram expanded the way it has today, rainwater used to flow naturally through the existing drainage channels. Today, with extensive concrete construction, rapid urbanisation and a significant increase in population, those natural pathways have disappeared. As a result, rainwater and even sewer water accumulate here during heavy rainfall."

He said the government's focus is on addressing long-standing infrastructure gaps through scientific planning and durable engineering works rather than relying only on temporary measures after every spell of rain.

"Our objective is not merely to remove water after every spell of rain, but to create infrastructure that prevents waterlogging in the first place. Every vulnerable location is being assessed, and long-term solutions are being implemented on priority," the minister said.

He directed officials to prepare the project proposal on priority and ensure coordination among all agencies so that work can begin at the earliest. He also said ensuring safe and hassle-free movement for residents during the monsoon remains one of the Delhi Government's priorities.

Residents who met the minister during the inspection welcomed the proposed drainage project and expressed hope that it would provide lasting relief from a problem that recurs in the area during heavy rains.