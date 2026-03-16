PWD plans to replace old cameras in Delhi

The government is taking a major step to increase the effectiveness of the CCTV cameras installed in the Capital as the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to review and overhaul the network of approximately 2.7 lakh CCTV cameras installed across the city.

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The process will examine the cameras’ positioning, angles, working conditions and coverage to make the surveillance system more effective.

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The Chinese cameras of the first phase have become old and will be replaced.

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PWD Minister Pravesh Verma said, “Many of the cameras installed in the first phase are now becoming old. There are also security concerns as these are SIM-based Chinese cameras. So, we will replace these with new cameras whenever needed.”

Over the past few years, the government has installed cameras across the city in two phases, starting in 2018. However, the PWD said that many of the cameras installed in the first phase are nearing the end of their operational lifespan, and it’s time to replace them.

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Before installing more cameras, the government plans to appoint an expert consultant to conduct a comprehensive study of the existing PWD CCTV network.

“This study will analyse the system from a new perspective, focusing on its optimal use, actual needs and ways to enhance its role in crime prevention. The review will also look at whether the cameras are evenly distributed throughout the city.”

Before installing more cameras, the government plans to appoint an expert consultant to conduct a comprehensive study of the existing PWD CCTV network.