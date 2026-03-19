PWD sanctions Rs 25 cr for drain remodelling project

The Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned Rs 25.23 crore for the remodelling of an existing RCC drain from the Narela railway crossing to a major outfall near the Delhi Jal Board office along the Narela-Bawana road, according to an official order issued by the Delhi Government.

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The project, approved under the North Roads Division, aims to strengthen the drainage network and improve stormwater discharge in the area, which is prone to waterlogging, especially during the monsoon season. The work falls under Sub Division NR-13 and is based on the master drainage plan.

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Officials said the project will include upgrading and reconstructing sections of the drain to enhance capacity and ensure efficient flow of stormwater. The sanction has been granted with detailed conditions to ensure adherence to financial, technical and quality standards.

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As per the order, the executing agency must follow all prescribed guidelines, including strict compliance with procurement norms, quality checks and timelines. The project is to be completed within the sanctioned cost, with no provision for cost escalation. A defect liability period of five years has also been mandated.

The order further states that payments to contractors will be made through electronic transfer only, and the project will be subject to regular monitoring, including submission of quarterly progress reports and maintenance of updated records for transparency.

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The authorities have also been directed to ensure there is no duplication of work or funds, and that all construction follows environmental and regulatory norms, including guidelines issued by courts and relevant agencies.