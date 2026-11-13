PWD seeks GPS-tracked water tankers, hydraulic jets

The Public Works Department (PWD) has invited bids for deploying water tankers equipped with the GPS tracking systems and hydraulic jet facilities for dust-pollution control and road maintenance in parts of the Capital.

The tender, published on November 11, covers roads under Sub-Division-I of Division C and ND Roads during the 2026-27 financial year. Apart from providing water tankers with the GPS tracking and hydraulic jet facilities, the scope includes day-to-day cleaning of kerbstones and crash barriers.

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The procurement forms part of the department's annual road maintenance and upkeep work.

The GPS tracking requirement is a notable feature of the tender, as it provides for the movement of the hired water tankers to be tracked through a positioning system. The hydraulic jet facility is intended to support dust-control operations, while the cleaning component covers roadside kerbstones and crash barriers.

The arrangement combines water-tanker deployment with mechanical cleaning of road infrastructure, rather than limiting the contract to routine road sweeping.

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The tender comes amid continuing efforts by government agencies to address dust generated from road surfaces and roadside infrastructure, particularly during periods of poor air quality. However, the document is a procurement notice and does not establish that the proposed services have already been deployed or that the work will result in a measurable reduction in pollution.

The details of the selected contractor, the operational duration and the eventual expenditure will emerge after the bidding process.

The procurement will be worth tracking for the extent to which the GPS-based monitoring is incorporated into the PWD's road-maintenance and dust-control operations.