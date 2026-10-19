PWD to spend Rs 29 lakh on cleaning of water tanks in West Delhi buildings

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender worth Rs 28.99 lakh for the year-long mechanised cleaning of underground and overhead water storage tanks in residential and non-residential buildings under three of its West Delhi sub-divisions.

The tender covers buildings under sub-divisions WB-13, WB-14 and WB-15 and provides for a 365-day contract. PWD has specified the mechanised cleaning of underground and overhead RCC and PVC water tanks, rather than routine manual cleaning.

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The scope of work includes removing accumulated dirt and sludge, high-pressure water cleaning and treatment with an anti-bacterial agent. The tender documents specifically require eligible contractors to submit documents demonstrating that the anti-bacterial agent has been used.

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The bill of quantities (BOQ) divides the work into two major components covering the mechanised cleaning of underground and overhead tanks. The estimated amounts for the two components together total Rs 28.99 lakh.

The tender has been invited by the Executive Engineer, PWD Division M-111, with the work location specified as under WB-14. Published on 17 October, the tender invites bids until 3 pm on 24 October.

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The tender carries an earnest money deposit of Rs 57,997 and envisages a year-long cleaning arrangement rather than a one-time intervention.