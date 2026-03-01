PWD waives restoration charges for three months

Days after the New Delhi Municipal Council waived road restoration charges to boost piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure, the Delhi Government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has announced a similar push, directing that permissions for road-cutting to lay PNG pipelines be granted within 24 hours.

Advertisement

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the department will fast-track approvals for requests submitted by Indraprastha Gas Limited, provided the applications are complete. The order also waives road restoration charges for a period of three months, until June 30, 2026.

Advertisement

The road restoration charge is typically levied by the road-owning agency on service providers for repairing roads or footpaths after excavation work. The waiver is expected to reduce project costs and speed up pipeline installation for PNG connections.

Advertisement

“In view of the prevailing circumstances and in public interest, the PWD hereby issues directions to facilitate IGL in providing PNG connections to consumers in an expeditious manner within its jurisdiction,” the order stated.

The department, which manages nearly 1,400 kms of road network in Delhi, has also instructed officials to ensure strict and immediate compliance with the directive. The IGL has been asked to undertake the work on a priority by deploying adequate manpower and resources.