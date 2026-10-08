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Home / Delhi / Quake cracks ‘behind’ New Seemapuri building collapse in Delhi

Quake cracks ‘behind’ New Seemapuri building collapse in Delhi

Was being vacated after tremors, claim neighbours

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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A rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at New Seemapuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Delhi’s grim run of building collapses continued on Wednesday as a structure in a densely populated jhuggi settlement in northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri came crashing down, killing three persons, including a four-month pregnant woman, and leaving eight others injured.

Neighbours claimed the building had developed cracks after Tuesday night’s earthquake tremors and was being vacated, although the authorities have not yet established any link between the quake and the collapse.

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Residents near the mishap site said the building stood inside a narrow lane and was L-shaped. They claimed it did not have pillars and that additional floors had been constructed around one-and-a-half years ago. A large number of persons were present in the building when it collapsed. These structural details could not be independently verified.

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Gulafshaan, a deceased woman, lived in D Block and had gone to meet her mother in E Block. Her mother’s house was adjacent to the collapsed building. Locals said she was sitting beneath the structure when it came down and was subsequently found dead under the debris. Her husband is undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre, they said.

The Delhi Fire Services received the call around 3.30 pm. Teams from the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority reached the site within 15-20 minutes and launched rescue operations. A National Disaster Response Force team later joined the effort.

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The collapse also damaged walls of an adjoining building, while the boundary wall of a nearby mosque fell due to the impact, the MCD said.

Residents joined emergency personnel in removing bricks and rubble by hand to reach those trapped underneath. Excavators were later deployed to clear heavier debris.

Joint teams of the NDRF, MCD, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and DDMA continued search-and-rescue operations at the site, clearing the debris and checking for anyone who may still be trapped.

According to the MCD, the building, located on DUSIB land in a jhuggi-jhopri area spread over about 25 square yards, collapsed around 3.10-3.15 pm. It was around 20-25 years old and occupied at the time of the incident.

The MCD said, according to local enquiries, families engaged in ragpicking lived in the area and some residents were collecting plastic and other scrap when the building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

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