Questions raised over CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s voter mapping in Delhi SIR

Former MP Saket Gokhale has raised questions over the electoral-roll mapping of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi’s draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll, asking the Election Commission to clarify how the CEC’s current voter entry was linked to the previous SIR rolls.

In a post on X, Gokhale said Kumar is listed in the Delhi draft SIR electoral roll as “Gyanesh Kumar, son of Subodh Kumar”. He claimed that he searched for an entry with the same name and parentage in the previous SIR rolls of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, but could not find a matching entry in any of the three states.

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Gokhale pointed to the SIR procedure under which voters whose details cannot be mapped to the previous SIR rolls of 2002/2003 can be categorised as “unmapped” voters, while certain inconsistencies can be flagged as a “logical discrepancy”, potentially requiring the elector to respond to a notice.

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“Now, if such an entry doesn’t exist in previous SIR, his current name on voter list should be flagged as a ‘logical discrepancy’ & he should’ve gotten a notice,” Gokhale said in his post.

Gokhale also referred to Kumar’s background, saying he was born in Uttar Pradesh, belongs to the Kerala cadre of the IAS and has held postings in Delhi. He questioned which previous SIR roll was used to map Kumar’s current electoral roll entry.

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The former MP sought clarification from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on four specific points: which state’s previous SIR roll has Kumar been marked in; whether he was a registered voter in 2002/2003; if no matching entry exists in Kerala, Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, how his name figures in the current voter list; and whether he has received a notice for being an “unmapped voter” or for a “logical discrepancy”.

“So can the ECI pls clarify,” Gokhale said, before listing the questions and adding, “The country must know.”

Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer, took charge as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner in February 2025. His previous assignments included postings in Kerala, the Centre and as Resident Commissioner of Kerala House in New Delhi.

The claims regarding the absence of Kumar’s name from the previous SIR rolls of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, as well as whether he was issued any notice, could not be independently established from the information available in Gokhale’s post. The Election Commission’s response to the questions would clarify the basis on which Kumar’s current electoral-roll entry was mapped.

The issue relates to electoral roll mapping under the SIR exercise and, by itself, does not establish any conclusion about Kumar’s citizenship.