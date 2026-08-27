Race against time: 21-yr-old woman survives rare trauma

A tractor accident that left a 21-year-old woman fighting for her life turned into a race against time after doctors discovered that part of her abdomen had been forced into her chest, an exceptionally rare trauma complication that occurs in less than 1 per cent of trauma cases.

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The woman, from Chiksoli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, was dragged after her clothes became entangled in a tractor wheel. She was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital in Sector 8, Faridabad, in a critical condition, having suffered massive blood loss, severe abdominal injuries and difficulty breathing.

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Doctors found that the accident had ruptured her intestine and torn her diaphragm, the muscular barrier separating the chest from the abdomen. The injury was so severe that her stomach and colon had shifted upwards into her chest.

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She arrived in haemorrhagic shock, with dangerously low blood pressure, a rapid heart rate, severe abdominal pain and uncontrolled bleeding from extensive tissue damage to her right leg. Doctors warned that even a short delay could have triggered irreversible shock, multiple organ failure and death.

A multidisciplinary trauma team, led by Dr Arjun Goel, senior consultant and head of General and Minimally Invasive Surgery, immediately took her for emergency surgery. The nearly three-hour operation involved repairing the torn diaphragm, returning the stomach and colon to the abdomen, removing the damaged portion of the small intestine and reconnecting it.

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Surgeons also inserted a chest tube to drain fluid and air, while damaged tissue from her severely injured leg was removed and treated with vacuum therapy.

The battle did not end in the operating theatre. She required intensive care, multiple blood transfusions and close monitoring before her condition stabilised. She gradually resumed oral feeding and is now able to perform her daily activities independently, with doctors expecting her to return to normal life.

Dr Goel said the speed of surgical intervention was critical as any delay could have proved fatal.

What began with a terrifying tractor accident ultimately became a remarkable survival story, the one in which a young woman endured catastrophic internal injuries and emerged alive after doctors raced to put her body back together.