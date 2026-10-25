Racial abuse case: Content creator sent to five-day police custody

A Tis Hazari court on Saturday remanded content creator Amir Shokeen to five-day police custody. He was arrested for allegedly making racial remarks against a man from Tripura in a video.

Special Judge Shilpi Jain passed the order after hearing submissions from the prosecution and the defence. Shokeen was produced before the court after the expiry of his one-day judicial custody.

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Seeking six days of police custody, the Delhi Police told the court that the accused needed to be taken to Ahmedabad to identify and arrest other persons allegedly seen in the video. The police also sought to recover a mobile phone and further interrogate him about the video, which was allegedly recorded in Ahmedabad and later uploaded by Shokeen on social media.

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Opposing the custody plea, defence counsel Vinit Jain argued that the investigating officer had not provided a specific address in Ahmedabad and that the accused could not be made to roam across the city. He also submitted that other persons seen in the video were not making remarks against the victim or even looking towards him.

The public prosecutor opposed the defence submissions, alleging that Shokeen was not disclosing the exact addresses of other persons in Ahmedabad.

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An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant laws. A separate FIR has also been registered in Tripura in connection with the incident.