Racial abuse case: Content creator sent to one-day judicial custody

The Tis Hazari court on Friday sent content creator Amir Shokeen to one-day judicial custody in a case involving the alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura.

The Delhi Police had sought six days of his custody to interrogate him in connection with the matter.

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Earlier in the day, members of the Youth TIPRA Federation (YTF) and the TIPRA Indigenous Students’ Federation visited the NCC police station in Agartala to seek an update on the case. The representatives sought details about the progress of the investigation and the specific sections under which the case had been registered.

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The YTF members were reportedly informed that Shokeen would be brought to Agartala within next two to three days. Shokeen was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura.