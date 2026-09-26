Racing car rams into 2 vehicles in southeast Delhi, kills auto-rickshaw driver

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another man injured after an allegedly speeding car rammed into two vehicles in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 am, and a PCR call regarding the accident was received at 7.15 am, they said.

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The deceased was identified as Md Kalam, a resident of New Friends Colony, police said. His auto-rickshaw was involved in the accident.

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The injured man was identified as Md Bablu, a resident of the area near Sukhdev Vihar metro station, they said.

According to the preliminary information, the car allegedly first rammed into an auto-rickshaw before hitting a cycle rickshaw.

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A tea seller present about 10 to 20 metres from the spot had earlier told police that two cars were allegedly racing when one of them was out of control and crashed into the vehicles. He also claimed that four people got out of the car after the accident and fled the spot in the other car.

Both the car and the auto-rickshaw were found at the spot, while a crime team inspected the scene, police said.

Kalam was taken to the Escorts Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body is being shifted to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination, they said.

Investigation into the case is underway, police said.