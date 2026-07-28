RAF fired pellet gun on order of DCP at CJP protest, General Diary details reveal

A General Diary (GD) entry at Parliament Street Police Station revealed that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) used a pellet gun on the instructions of a Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner of Police rank official present in Zone 1 of Jantar Mantar.

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The document, registered at 1:24 am on July 20, states, “On instructions of the DCP, to control the crowd at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, RAF fired 55 rounds of non-electrical shells, 15 rounds of electrical shells, five tear gas grenades, and two rounds using ballistic cartridges with plastic pellets from an anti-riot gun."

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This is the first such document that confirms the use of a pellet gun on protestors in the national capital.

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It is noteworthy that a General Diary is the official police station record that logs important events, movements of officers, incidents, and operational orders. Unlike an FIR, it is an administrative record that documents actions taken by the police.

A GD entry is a significant piece of documentary evidence, as it records both the operation undertaken by the police and the authorization of action by the officer on record.

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As reported by the newspaper earlier, the RAF has barred the use of pellet guns until further orders. Highly placed sources said the directive was issued during a review of the force's handling of the NEET paper leak protests led by the satirical platform Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital.

According to experts, the use of pellet guns is prohibited under various international conventions and agreements. Despite this, they were allegedly used during the student protests in Delhi.

The RAF is a special unit of the CRPF deployed for maintaining law and order and was stationed during the students’ demonstration against the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.