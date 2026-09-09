Raghav Chadha filed Form 6 on Aug 26, approved after due procedure: Delhi poll body

After AAP questioned the addition of Raghav Chadha's name to Delhi voter list, the Delhi poll body on Wednesday said the BJP Rajya Sabha MP filed Form 6 for inclusion in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll on August 26 and his application was approved on September 2 after due procedure.

"As per record available, Raghav Chadha, MP (Rajya Sabha) applied for inclusion of his name in Form 6 in AC-39 (Rajinder Nagar) on August 26," the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said.

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The application, bearing number U05039D6N2608261200000, was approved by the Electoral Registration Officer after completion of the mandatory seven-day notice period, it said.

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"The Form was approved by the Electoral Registration Officer of the AC-39 (Rajinder Nagar) after completion of mandatory notice period of 07 days," the Delhi CEO office said, adding that the application was processed as per the procedure laid down by the Election Commission.

However, the AAP rejected the Election Commission's explanation and alleged that Chadha's name had been added to the electoral roll "through the back door", while questioning whether political pressure was involved.

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AAP national media-in-charge Anurag Dhanda demanded that Chadha's Form 6 be made public and that citizens be allowed to file objections against it in the same manner as for any ordinary elector.

Dhanda claimed Chadha's name did not appear in any Form 6 received in Rajinder Nagar between September 1 and 7. He also questioned how Chadha's name appeared as the 747th entry when the draft roll contained 746 voters and the final roll had not yet been published.

The CEO office said that under EC provisions, any eligible person whose name does not exist in the electoral roll can apply for inclusion through Form 6 along with the prescribed supporting documents.

It also cited the EC's May 14 guidelines on the Special Intensive Revision, which provide that additions made during the SIR period would be assigned serial numbers in continuation after the last entry of the draft roll.