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Home / Delhi / Raghav Chadha introduces Asset Tokenisation Bill in Rajya Sabha

Raghav Chadha introduces Asset Tokenisation Bill in Rajya Sabha

The proposed legislation seeks to bring legal recognition to asset tokenisation and provide clarity to the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:51 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by AAP MP Raghav Chadha during a breakfast meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Image credits/ @raghav_chadha/X via PTI Photo)
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Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha introduced a Private Member’s Bill, “The Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026,” in the Upper House on Friday, aiming to establish a clear legal and regulatory framework for tokenised real-world assets in India.

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The proposed legislation seeks to bring legal recognition to asset tokenisation and provide clarity to the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. The bill outlines a statutory structure for the issuance, trading, custody, and settlement of tokenised assets that represent real-world holdings.

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According to Chadha, the initiative is intended to ensure transparency, accountability, and investor protection, while encouraging innovation in the financial technology sector. The bill also calls for regulatory oversight to safeguard market integrity and maintain financial stability within the tokenised asset markets.

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Chadha had earlier urged the government to introduce a dedicated Tokenisation Bill, advocating the division of assets such as real estate, infrastructure projects, and intellectual property into digital units, allowing them to be purchased in smaller portions.

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