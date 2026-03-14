Raghav Chadha introduces Asset Tokenisation Bill in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha introduced a Private Member’s Bill, “The Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026,” in the Upper House on Friday, aiming to establish a clear legal and regulatory framework for tokenised real-world assets in India.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation seeks to bring legal recognition to asset tokenisation and provide clarity to the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. The bill outlines a statutory structure for the issuance, trading, custody, and settlement of tokenised assets that represent real-world holdings.

Advertisement

According to Chadha, the initiative is intended to ensure transparency, accountability, and investor protection, while encouraging innovation in the financial technology sector. The bill also calls for regulatory oversight to safeguard market integrity and maintain financial stability within the tokenised asset markets.

Advertisement

Chadha had earlier urged the government to introduce a dedicated Tokenisation Bill, advocating the division of assets such as real estate, infrastructure projects, and intellectual property into digital units, allowing them to be purchased in smaller portions.