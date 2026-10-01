Ragpicker dies after scuffle with 2 minors in Delhi

A ragpicker allegedly died after his head hit stone gravels alongside the railway tracks during a scuffle with two minors in the Nangloi area of outer Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified based on the tattoo marks on his hand. The ragpicker, Dilshad, alias Chhotu (20), used to sleep at footpaths and near railway tracks, they said.

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According to the police, a PCR call regarding an unidentified person lying dead with injuries to his head was received at the Nangloi police station. A team rushed to the spot.

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The police said two minors were apprehended in connection with the incident. During questioning, they revealed that the deceased had picked a quarrel with them. During scuffle, they pushed him to the ground, causing his head to hit stones. A murder case was registered and further investigation is underway.