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Home / Delhi / Raheja Developers under ED lens, 7 Delhi-NCR sites searched

Raheja Developers under ED lens, 7 Delhi-NCR sites searched

It is in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non-delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted fresh searches against real estate company Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with home buyers.

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They said about seven premises in Delhi-NCR are being covered as part of the action.

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The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non-delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials.

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The agency had raided the company in June 2025 as part of this probe.

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