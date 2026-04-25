Raheja Developers under ED lens, 7 Delhi-NCR sites searched

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted fresh searches against real estate company Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with home buyers.

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They said about seven premises in Delhi-NCR are being covered as part of the action.

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The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non-delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials.

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The agency had raided the company in June 2025 as part of this probe.