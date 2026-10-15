DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Rahul, AAP misleading youth over CJP leaders’ arrest: Delhi BJP

Rahul, AAP misleading youth over CJP leaders’ arrest: Delhi BJP

Das, Ranka sent to jail over bond breach, says Malhotra

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra.
Advertisement

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of misleading young people over the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, alleging that they were being used to further political interests.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said Das, Ranka and Abhijeet Dipke had appeared before a magistrate’s court four days ago and furnished bonds undertaking not to engage in illegal activities for a year. He alleged that Das and Ranka violated the conditions when they returned to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, along with Ajinke Shinde, after the Delhi Police removed the site from the list of designated protest venues.

Advertisement

Malhotra said the three were produced before a magistrate’s court, which sent Das and Ranka to jail for allegedly violating the conditions of their bonds, while Shinde was released after furnishing a bond.

Advertisement

Malhotra said, “Rahul Gandhi’s act of portraying law-breaking by anarchic youth as a fight for the Tricolour is shameful.”

He accused the Congress leader of engaging in “politically motivated and petty politics” and alleged that the conduct of Congress, CJP and AAP leaders had brought disgrace to the country.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, of turning the arrests into a political issue.

Kapoor alleged that the CJP leaders had been encouraged by AAP leaders to believe that they could repeatedly stage protests and face detention without serious consequences.

“These misguided CJP youths, acting at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, were prepared to be detained and released every day, but they had never imagined that they would end up in jail,” Kapoor said, accusing AAP of using young people to fight its political battles.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts