Rahul, AAP misleading youth over CJP leaders’ arrest: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of misleading young people over the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, alleging that they were being used to further political interests.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said Das, Ranka and Abhijeet Dipke had appeared before a magistrate’s court four days ago and furnished bonds undertaking not to engage in illegal activities for a year. He alleged that Das and Ranka violated the conditions when they returned to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, along with Ajinke Shinde, after the Delhi Police removed the site from the list of designated protest venues.

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Malhotra said the three were produced before a magistrate’s court, which sent Das and Ranka to jail for allegedly violating the conditions of their bonds, while Shinde was released after furnishing a bond.

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Malhotra said, “Rahul Gandhi’s act of portraying law-breaking by anarchic youth as a fight for the Tricolour is shameful.”

He accused the Congress leader of engaging in “politically motivated and petty politics” and alleged that the conduct of Congress, CJP and AAP leaders had brought disgrace to the country.

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Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, of turning the arrests into a political issue.

Kapoor alleged that the CJP leaders had been encouraged by AAP leaders to believe that they could repeatedly stage protests and face detention without serious consequences.

“These misguided CJP youths, acting at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, were prepared to be detained and released every day, but they had never imagined that they would end up in jail,” Kapoor said, accusing AAP of using young people to fight its political battles.