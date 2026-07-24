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Home / Delhi / Rahul brings pellet gun victim before media, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's dismissal

Rahul brings pellet gun victim before media, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's dismissal

Gandhi said parents had invested their hard-earned savings in their children's education, only to see their future jeopardised by repeated paper leaks

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:34 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. PTI
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With the 19-year-old pellet gun victim by his his side, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Centre of misleading the country on the use of pellet guns against demonstrators and renewed the Congress' demand for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The victim has allegedly lost vision in one eye after being hit by a pellet during the July 20 protests in the national capital.

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Addressing a press conference in the national capital with the injured student, Sahil, Rahul said the government had maintained that pellet guns were not used against protesters, but the student's injury told a different story. He alleged that the student had lost vision in one eye after being struck by a pellet and said thousands of young protesters were subjected to pellet firing, lathi charge and assault despite holding what he described as a peaceful demonstration.

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According to Rahul, the students had taken to the streets after NEET exam and the police recruitment examination paper were leaked, alleging that aspirants who had spent years preparing for the examination were left devastated while those with money could obtain the question paper.

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He said the students' demands were limited to three issues, the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those responsible for the alleged use of pellet guns and lathi charge on protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students affected by paper leaks and the police action.

Accusing the government of misleading the public, Rahul said parents had invested their hard-earned savings in their children's education, only to see their future jeopardised by repeated paper leaks. Referring to the injured student standing beside him, he said it was still uncertain whether his eyesight could be restored.

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The Congress leader also urged the government to stop what he described as intimidation of students and instead address their concerns.

Stepping up his attack on the Education Minister, Rahul described Pradhan as responsible for the present crisis in the education system and alleged that the paper leak controversy had forced thousands of young people onto the streets. Reiterating the Congress' stand, he said Pradhan should be removed from office.

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