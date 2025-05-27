DT
Home / Delhi / Rahul Gandhi alleges conspiracy against filling up of reserved posts in education sector

Rahul Gandhi alleges conspiracy against filling up of reserved posts in education sector

Says at Delhi University, over 60% of the reserved posts of Professor and over 30% of the reserved posts of Associate Professor have been kept vacant, while giving the tag 'Not Found Suitable’
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:22 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the eligible candidates from backward communities across the country were being "deliberately declared unfit" to keep them away from education and leadership.

Congress leader Gandhi's claim comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government recently announced caste census across the country. The Congress had been raising the demand for some time.

Taking to X, Rahul said, "‘Not Found Suitable’ is the new Manuvaad now. Eligible candidates from SC/ST/OBC are being deliberately declared ‘unfit’ – so that they stay away from education and leadership."

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, Congress leader Gandhi said, "Education is the biggest weapon for equality." He went on to target the government, stating, “But the Modi government is busy blunting that weapon."

He said at the Delhi University, over 60 per cent of the reserved posts of Professor and over 30 per cent of the reserved posts of Associate Professor have been kept vacant while terming them as NFS.

“This is no exception – the same conspiracy is going on everywhere, IITs, Central Universities. NFS is an attack on the Constitution. NFS is a betrayal of social justice. This is not just a fight for education and jobs – it is a fight for rights, respect and participation," he stated.

Sharing a video clip of his interaction with Delhi University students, Rahul said, "Now, we all together will answer every anti-reservation move of BJP/RSS with the power of the Constitution."

