Rahul Gandhi ‘poster boy’ of anarchy, lies & hypocrisy: Delhi BJP Chief

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday accused Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of promoting “anarchy, lies and hypocrisy”, alleging that he was disrupting Parliament instead of allowing debate on issues of national importance.

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Addressing a press conference, Malhotra challenged Gandhi and other Opposition leaders to participate in parliamentary debates rather than disrupt proceedings.

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“I challenge Rahul Gandhi and the entire Opposition: Come to Parliament and discuss every issue concerning the country. But do not run away from discussion and do not disrupt Parliament,” Malhotra said.

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The Delhi BJP chief also attacked Gandhi over the handling of a students’ protest in Jharkhand, alleging that the Congress-backed Hemant Soren government had used force against protesting students.

He asked Gandhi to clarify when Congress would withdraw its support to the Soren government, saying otherwise people could conclude that the action against the students had the party’s approval.

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Malhotra contrasted the alleged handling of the Jharkhand protests with the Centre’s response to a students’ movement in Delhi. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had deputed two senior Union ministers to engage with student leaders and accepted their demands.

He further claimed that the Centre later introduced legislation in Parliament providing for strict action against examination paper leaks, despite Opposition resistance.

Malhotra alleged that Gandhi had tried to “hijack” the students’ movement in Delhi and was now attempting to “hijack” Parliament. He also accused Opposition parties of using the NEET paper leak issue to provoke young people and create unrest.